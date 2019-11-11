|
|
Michael Glinos
Haddon Twp. - On Nov. 9, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Irini (nee Goniou). Devoted father of Nickolaos Glinos (Donna), Efrosini Glinos Coyle and Irene Tutkun (Sadi). Loving grandfather of Christina & Michael Glinos, Zachary Coyle, Michael & Sema Tutkun. Relatives & friends are invited to his viewing Thur., Nov, 14th from 7 to 9 PM and on Fri,, Nov, 15th from 11 to 11:45 AM at ST. THOMAS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 615 Mercer St., Cherry Hill, NJ, funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019