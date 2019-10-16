|
|
Michael J. Abair
Marlton NJ - ABAIR, Michael J., on October 13, 2019, of Marlton NJ. Age 68. Beloved husband of Sheila A. Abair (nee Costes). Loving father of Michael Abair, Jr. and Catherine Poznek (Kevin). Dearly loved grandfather of Ashlyn, Kevin, Jr. and Ethan. Caring son of the late William and Joan Abair. Dear brother of Barbara Baicich (Frank), Diane Waldron (Robert), Mark Abair, Richard Abair, Cathy Grasso (Dennis), April Dore, Dale Abair and late William Abair, Linda Palasti and David Abair. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Abair was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was an member of St. Joan of Arc Church serving as a eucharistic minister, catechist and actively involved in Marriage Encounter since 1989.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday October 21st from 6-9pm at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday October 22nd at 11:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Church Marlton. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to either Attitudes in Reverse (www.air.ngo) or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (www.samaritannj.org).
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019