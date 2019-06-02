Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
View Map
1942 - 2019
Michael J. Cafagna Obituary
Audubon - On May 30, 2019, Michael J. Cafagna, age 76, passed away at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice in Voorhees surrounded by his loving family. A graduate of St. Rose of Lima Grammar School and Gloucester Catholic High School, Mr. Cafagna served in the US Air Force for eight years. He retired from Archer Daniels Midland as a maintenance mechanic.

Michael is lovingly survived by his wife, Eileen (nee Vogel); his two daughters, Denise Tamburro (Husband, Jim) and Christine Cafagna (Husband, Jim Eddis); his four grandchildren, Nicholas Tamburro, Angela Tamburro, Charlotte Eddis and Michael Eddis; his two brothers, Ronald A. Cafagna (Wife, Marie) and John T. Cafagna (Wife, Pat) along with several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and, ings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or www.samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019
