Michael J. DiVito
Blackwood - Michael Joseph DiVito, of Blackwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the age of 75 years. He was born to the late Carmen and Jane (nee Spearman) on October 21, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA. Michael attended West Catholic High School for Boys in Philadelphia, ultimately graduating from Triton Regional High School in 1962 after his family moved to Blackwood, NJ in the early sixties. Michael worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1966 to 1999 at several different local locations. He retired from the Cherry Hill location after 33 years of service. He was a former police K9 trainer, lifetime member of GSD, and an importer of world class German shepherd dogs.
Michael is survived by his two sons, John DiVito (daughter-in-law, Lori) of Sicklerville, NJ and Michael DiVito (Theresa Nistico) of Hammonton, NJ. His grandchildren, Kristen DiVito, Vincenzo DiVito, Gianna DiVito, John DiVito, and Luciano Nistico. Predeceased by his brother, John DiVito of Sebastian, FL (sister-in-law, Debra, is surviving) He is also survived by nieces and nephews and many dear friends and neighbors.
Family and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Jude's Church, 402 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to one of the following organizations; The Seeing Eye, 10 Washington Valley Road, Morristown, NJ 07960, or The Humane Society, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019