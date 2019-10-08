|
|
Michael J. Domenus
Michael J. Domenus, age 80, died on October 7th, 2019 at Virtua Hospital, Mt. Holly. Michael was a lifelong resident of the Riverside area and enjoyed being part of a small town. For a short time, he along with his father, were even employees at the famous Watchcase in town. After high school he entered the US Army. Becoming a military police officer his services took him to Georgia, Paris France and Fort Dix New Jersey. After his military career he married and started a family. He was a devoted father, husband and friend to many. Fishing, playing softball and bowling were some of his favorite pastimes as a younger man. Handy and helpful, he worked as a mechanic at Hooker Chemical, Hoeganaes Corporation and then Occidental Chemical for many years and took that talent elsewhere to help others with their fix-it needs. This was not limited to a hammer and wrench, but Mike was also your man if your laptop was on the brink; he was always eager to help. An easygoing guy who loved the simple things in life like a good joke, "active" watching of a good Eagles or Phillies game and frequenting the Jersey shore boardwalk. He was the husband of the late Frances; the father of the late Michele, Francine (Brian) Pomarici, Janette Domenus and Michael; grandfather of Brian and Elena; and brother of Maryann Doherty, Joe, Butch, Lorraine Pasqua and Diane Bernd.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Friday, October 11th, 2019, from 10 a.m. - noon at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, NJ. A Funeral Service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside, NJ Contributions in his memory may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019