|
|
Michael J. Holroyd
Barrington - On June 23, 2019 of Barrington, NJ age 61 yrs. Beloved son of Doris R. (nee Snyder) and the late James H. Dear brother of Denise Garzon (Larry), Annette Murphy (Jim) and Harry Holroyd. Loving uncle of Danielle and Patrick Holroyd. Michael was a lifelong resident of Barrington and a 30 year member of Ironworkers Union Local 401. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday evening from 7 to 9PM and again on Friday morning from 9:30am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ where a Funeral Service will follow at 10:30am. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. To express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019