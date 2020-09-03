Michael J. McCullenMarlton - Michael J. McCullen of Marlton, NJ passed away on August 27, 2020, with his devoted daughter by his side. He was 83. Michael was the loving husband of the late Kathleen McCullen (nee Flynn) and the beloved father of Kelly, of Medford, NJ. Kelly will be forever grateful for the beautiful bond she shared with her dad, his listening ear and wise advice.Michael was predeceased in death by his parents, Joseph T. McCullen and Sara McCullen. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph T. McCullen, Jr (Eleanor) of Boston, MA, his sister Barbara Gattone (Anthony), of Naples, FL, and many nieces and nephews.Mike was born and raised in Philadelphia and graduated from West Catholic High School and Temple University. Prior to attending college, Mike honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Lake Champlain, where he worked as a radar operator. He later served as an aide to the admiral at the naval base in Jacksonville, FL. Mike was eager to utilize his creativity and artistic skills. He began his career in the advertising department of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He continued on to a successful career as a talented advertising executive with various companies, including Pep Boys, Eckerd Drugs and Magne Seal Doors. At one point, Mike managed his own agency, Creative Creatures, in Philadelphia. The most important job in his life, though, was being a husband and father.An avid Philadelphia sports fan, Mike enjoyed watching the Phillies, Eagles and Sixers, as well as Villanova and Temple Basketball. He was a man of strong faith, who attended mass regularly. Mike was happiest when spending time with family and friends, and was known for his heartfelt and insightful conversations.Mike was a man of great integrity, and will always be remembered for his warmth and generosity. Mike will be missed immensely, but will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. We find comfort knowing he has reunited with his true love, his wife Kathy.Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, September 11th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. There will also be a visitation on Saturday morning, September 12th from 8:15-9:15 AM at Bradley Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton. Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Mike's name to West Catholic Preparatory High School 4501 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139 or to St. Joan of Arc Church 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ 08053.