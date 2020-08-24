Michael J. Palladino, Sr.
Gloucester Twp. - Michael J. Palladino, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2020. Age 97. Formerly of Gloucester Twp. Beloved husband of the late Bette A. (nee Descano). Devoted father of Elizabethe A. Palladino, Patricia M. Ludwig, Michael J. Palladino, Jr. (Rita), Robert C. Palladino, Sr. (Diana), and Lisa M. Edgar (Mark). Loving Pop Pop of Dominic III, Anthony, Michael, Melissa, Michael, Kristie, Robert Jr., Louis, Rick, Mark Jr., and Blake. Proud Great Grandfather of Dominic IV, Adriana, Madi, Ella, Harper, Sloane, and Wesley. Dear brother of Nicholas Palladino (Teresa) and the late Richard Palladino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michal proudly served with the US Army during World War II. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and all who loved him. There will be a viewing from 10:15am to 11:15am on Saturday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.