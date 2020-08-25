Michael J. Piarulli, Sr.
Marlton - Michael J. Piarulli, Sr., Esq., a prominent businessman and lawyer, died peacefully in his sleep on August 21, 2020 at the age of 93. He has now joined his loving son Joseph and his first wife Dorothy (nee Pulliam). He will be greatly missed by his children, Jayne, Frank, Michael, John, and Susan, their spouses, his ten grandchildren, his second wife Roslyn, (nee Bleh) and her four children and her six grandchildren.
Michael Piarulli was born to Francesco and Anna Piarulli in June 1927.
He resided with his beloved parents and his dear brothers Joseph and Gaetano in Camden, New Jersey. He graduated from Camden High School where he showed early evidence of his leadership abilities. Among other accolades, he was voted Most Likely to Succeed and elected President of the Student Council. After graduation in 1945 and after a final summer as a lifeguard in Wildwood, New Jersey, he entered the Army and was stationed in Italy.
After his return to the United States he began his college career at The University of Notre Dame. He graduated magna cum laude in 1951. He was proud to be an alumnus of Notre Dame and could usually be seen wearing his Notre Dame 50th Reunion Day cap.
He attended the University of Pennsylvania School of Law from 1951 to 1954. After earning his Juris Doctor degree, he was admitted to the New Jersey Bar. He joined the law firm of Orlando, Kisselman and Devine. Later he formed the law firm of Piarulli & Vittori where he practiced civil litigation and business law.
Always interested in helping others, he entered politics, as a Democrat, in 1959, when he became the Camden City Solicitor. He held this position until he became the first President of the Camden City Council in 1961. In 1964, he was elected to the Camden County Board of Freeholders. As a Freeholder, he was a champion of creating opportunities for young people. He was instrumental in creating educational programs such as the Camden County College and the Camden County Vocational program. He was also instrumental in modernizing facilities for the mentally ill. In 1966, he was chosen by his party to run for Congress but did not prevail. He returned to the practice of law and maintained an active presence in his businesses into his nineties.
However, his greatest joy was his family. He was always available for a chat and loved to give advice to his children and grandchildren. He traveled extensively with his family. He maintained his love for the shore throughout his life. He loved to host his grandchildren at his home in Margate, where he would endeavor to teach them how to swim just as he did with his own children.
He will be remembered for his sunny disposition and ready smile. His children and grandchildren were fortunate to have the benefit of his love, knowledge and wisdom for so many years. He will be profoundly missed.
Due to COVID -19 concerns, the services and entombment will be private. To offer condolences please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
or by mail to Susan Piarulli, 4425 Starr Jordan Drive, Annandale Va. 22003 He will be entombed at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or to the Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice In Patient Center. (samaritainnj.org/giving
) would be very much appreciated. Arr. by BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, Cherry Hill.