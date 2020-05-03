|
|
Michael J. Rolish, Jr.
Cherry Hill - Michael J. Rolish, Jr. age 72 of Cherry Hill passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020. Born in Johnstown, Pa on September 17,1947 he was a resident of Cherry Hill for 47 years. Mike retired as the Executive Financial Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services in Philadelphia. He was a parishioner of Christ Our Light Roman Catholic Church and a member of the U.S. Swimming Association. He served many years as the Swim Meet Director of the Jersey Wahoos and was a past president of the Cherry Valley Swim Club. One of his favorite past times was to watch his children compete at swim meets throughout childhood, high school, and college.
Beloved husband of 46 years to Mary Lou Rolish (nee Keiser), loving father of Michael Rolish, Marisa Rolish (Dan Cole), Melanie Sisk (Jean-Charles) and Allison Rolish, dear brother of Helen Carol Logue and Michelle Rolish, Mike is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Viewing, Funeral Service and Interment in Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill will be private. A celebration of Mike's life will take place at a later date. Memorial Donations in Mike's name may be made to The @www.cancer.org
Published in Courier-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2020