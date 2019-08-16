Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Michael Sozio
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick’s RC Church
86 Cooper Street
Woodbury, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick’s RC Church
86 Cooper Street
Woodbury, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sozio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Sozio Jr.


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Sozio Jr. Obituary
Michael J. Sozio, Jr.

Williamstown - Michael J. Sozio, Jr., on August 14, 2019, of Williamstown, formerly of Woodbury. Age 69. Beloved son of the late Michael and Antonia (nee Pettinicchio). Loving brother of Edward Sozio. Dear uncle of Natasha Lane (Dave) and great uncle of Anneliese and Jameson. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30am Monday morning at Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick's RC Church, 86 Cooper Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Funeral Mass 11:30am in church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Sozio's memory to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now