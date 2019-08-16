|
|
Michael J. Sozio, Jr.
Williamstown - Michael J. Sozio, Jr., on August 14, 2019, of Williamstown, formerly of Woodbury. Age 69. Beloved son of the late Michael and Antonia (nee Pettinicchio). Loving brother of Edward Sozio. Dear uncle of Natasha Lane (Dave) and great uncle of Anneliese and Jameson. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30am Monday morning at Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick's RC Church, 86 Cooper Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096. Funeral Mass 11:30am in church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Sozio's memory to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, NY, NY 10128. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 16, 2019