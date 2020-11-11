Michael J. Watson



Williamstown - Michael J. Watson age 64 of Williamstown, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Hale). Loving father of Gina Watson (Chris Wallace) of Williamstown. Grandfather of Amber Medeiros and Autumn Wallace. Michael is also survived by his brothers and sisters, George Watson, Lance Watson, Laurie Moser, Elizabeth Brooks, Brian Watson, Jeffrey Watson and David Watson. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:15am to 11:15am at the at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00pm at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish/St. Lawrence Church, White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ. Cremation was private.









