Michael John Pucci, Sr.
West Collingswood, NJ - Suddenly, on Saturday April 4, 2020, Michael John Pucci Sr., age 79, passed away. Beloved Husband of Audrey L. Pucci (nee Ridgway). Beloved Father of Michele Lynn Zeibari (Toros), Michael John Pucci Jr. (Cristin), and Lisa Ann Pucci (Michael L. Klein Jr.). Beloved Grandfather of Michael John Pucci III, Nicholas Joseph Pucci, Matthew Kevork Zeibari, Aleksander Misak Zeibari and Abigail Audrey Pucci. Beloved Brother of Frank J. Pucci and Beloved Son of the late Frank J. and Antoinette T. Pucci (nee Mascarini). Also survived by many Loving Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. "Mike" or "Uncle Mike" as he was known by many, was a great man who had a strong work ethic and loved to fish, build and fix cars. He was a proud Union man his whole life, working as a Teamster/Diesel Mechanic for over 37 years until his retirement in 2008. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020