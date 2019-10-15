Services
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish
601 W Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Joachim Parish
601 W Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joachim Parish
01 W Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
Resources
Michael Kraus Jr. Obituary
Michael Kraus, Jr

Gloucester City - Michael J. Kraus, Jr., age 40, of Gloucester City, NJ, passed away on October 12, 2019. He enjoyed bowling, amusement parks, and quoting movies. Michael had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He loved music and playing the guitar. Michael was an avid Pearl Jam fan. Most of all, he adored spending time with his family and friends and in turn was surrounded by family and friends that loved him unconditionally. Michael will be deeply missed.

Michael is survived by his parents, Michael J. Kraus, Sr. and Sharon (nee Fetter) Kraus; siblings, Jennifer Carr (Charles III), Timothy Kraus (Chelsea), and Colleen Kraus; nephew and Godson, Chase Carr; nieces, Olivia Carr, Emma Carr, and Lucy Evelyn due in January; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on October 17, 2019 from 6pm-9pm and October 18, 2019 from 9am-10:30am at St. Joachim Parish, located at 601 W Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am on October 18, 2019 at the church. Michael will be laid to rest at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Michael's memory to Living Proof Recovery at centerffs.org/get-involved/donate or at 108 Somerdale Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. To see Michael's tribute page, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
