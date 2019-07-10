|
Michael Lambropoulos
Cherry Hill - LAMBROPOULOS, Michael. Of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 87. Passed away on July 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Delores (nee Oddo). Devoted father of Michele Hamilton (Fletcher), Stephanie Lambropoulos (Chad), Elizabeth Lambropoulos and the late Chris Lambropoulos. Caring grandfather of David (Brianna) Michael (Jennifer) and Nicholas and great grandfather of Logan and Brody. A chemist by profession, he began his career at Shell Oil Company and retired as VP of Marketing at BASF. Having come from humble beginnings, he was a generous and compassionate man, supporting many charities. A kind and loving father, his greatest joy was his family. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday July 12th from 10:30-11:30 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Courier-Post on July 10, 2019