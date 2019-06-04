|
Michael P. Albano, Esquire
Washington Twp. - Michael P. Albano, Esquire "Bino", on June 1, 2019, of Washington Township. Age 58. Beloved husband of 29 years to Barb Albano (nee Shearer). Devoted father of Brooke (Erika), Ryan, Paige (Drew), Megan and Jared. Loving son to A. Joan Albano and the late Alfred M. Albano and son-in-law to Barbara and the late Ken Shearer. Cherished brother to Janice (Bernie), Maria (Nicky), Andrea (Mark), Paula (Scott) and Annette and brother-in-law to Sandy (Bill) and sister-in-law, the late Kelly and brother-in-law, Kenny. Also loved by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Great Nieces, Great Nephews, Friends and Colleagues.
Michael owned a law practice with his partner, Andrew Viola in Runnemede, and was a true supporter of local businesses. Throughout his career, Michael served as solicitor in many towns and was on many planning boards. He was a member and past president of the R. B. G. Rotary Club, Sons of Italy, Democrat Club and was a Triton Scholar Athlete, President of Washington Township Youth Lacrosse, Lacrosse Coach and a Triton, University of Scranton and Widener Law University Alumni. Michael touched many lives. He was easy going, funny, loved to golf and watch his kids in sporting events. He organized the annual golf trip for 22 years, did a great Pee-wee Herman and Heisman trophy impression and had a great memory, especially with movie quotes. He was an avid sports fan and loved the EAGLES. Michael expresses his heartfelt thank you to everyone for all the love and support he received during this time financially, emotionally and spiritually. There will be a viewing Thursday evening from 5 to 9 pm and Friday morning from 9 to 10:15 am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Friday at Holy Child Parish; St. Teresa Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Michael's memory to St. John of God Community Services, Attention: Memorials, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville Grove, NJ 08093 and R.B.G. Rotary Club, P. O. Box 40, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019