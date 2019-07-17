Resources
Michael P. Dugan Obituary
Pennsauken - Suddenly on July 10, 2019 Michael P. Dugan passed away.

Michael was a 1983 graduate of Haddon Township High School and owned Dugan Landscaping for over 30 years. Mike loved the outdoors, especially the mountains and all things nature. A huge animal lover, he had many dogs throughout his lifetime.

Michael is the beloved son of Paul and the late, Janet (nee Steidler). He is lovingly survived by his children, Abby Dugan, Mikey Dugan and Cullen McClintock. Mike is the beloved brother to Kevin Dugan and his late brother Chris. He is also survived by the members of the Steidler family.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM -12:30 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 350 W. Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 where his Memorial Service will take place at 12:30 PM. There will be a life celebration immediately following the services at the K. of C. Hall. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd. Voorhees NJ 08043. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019
