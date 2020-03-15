|
|
Michael P. Murphy
Runnemede - Michael P. Murphy, on March 15, 2020, of Runnemede, age 66. Beloved son of the late Robert C. and May Elinda (nee Lloyd) Murphy Sr. Devoted brother of Agnes Knee (Gerald), Robert C. Murphy Jr. (the late Patricia), Thomas J. Murphy, Richard P. Murphy, Teresa A. Murphy, and David P. Murphy. Dear uncle of 7 and great uncle of 4. Loving nephew of Jack Lloyd (Ethel) and Mary Lousie Burkhauser. Michael was a volunteer fire fighter of Runnemede Station 75 for 50 years and an avid fisherman. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Friday eve and 9:30am to 11am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11am Saturday at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020