|
|
Michael P. Speno
Bellmawr - Michael P. Speno, on May 4, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Davis). Devoted father of Sharon Maslanik (Ron) and Patricia Conte (Michael). Loving grandfather of Brian, Krista, Tara and Michael Jr. Dear brother of the late Jane, Alice and John. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike was a member of the Brooklawn American Legion. He proudly served in the US Army and worked for Langston for 45 plus years. Michael loved going to the casino with his sister Jane, loved his friends at the Pitman Manor and loved going to the Club Diner in Bellmawr. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State, there will be a private burial at Woodbury Memorial Park. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Michael's memory to the Pitman Manor, 535 North Oak Avenue, Pitman NJ 08071. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020