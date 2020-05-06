Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Woodbury Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Speno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Speno


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Speno Obituary
Michael P. Speno

Bellmawr - Michael P. Speno, on May 4, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Davis). Devoted father of Sharon Maslanik (Ron) and Patricia Conte (Michael). Loving grandfather of Brian, Krista, Tara and Michael Jr. Dear brother of the late Jane, Alice and John. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike was a member of the Brooklawn American Legion. He proudly served in the US Army and worked for Langston for 45 plus years. Michael loved going to the casino with his sister Jane, loved his friends at the Pitman Manor and loved going to the Club Diner in Bellmawr. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State, there will be a private burial at Woodbury Memorial Park. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Michael's memory to the Pitman Manor, 535 North Oak Avenue, Pitman NJ 08071. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -