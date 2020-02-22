|
Michael P. Wilson
Blackwood, NJ - Michael P. Wilson, of Blackwood, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was 57.
Legacy
A mentor, educator and giving man who strived to bring the best out of people that he met along his life captures the essence of Mike. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mike graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from Villanova University and earned his Master's Degree from Widener University.
Mike's career was in Education and spanned more than 30 years. He began his career with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, then moved on to Upper Darby School District where he was appointed to his first Principal position. Mike's career than took him to North Penn School District before he accepted a Principal position with Haddonfield School District before ultimately being appointed Assistant District Superintendent.
Mike's passion was his family and creating memories that they will cherish as his legacy. Vacations to Wildwood, trips to the Pocono Mountains and Cruises to exotic ports were experiences that Mike enjoyed most in is life. Mike was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan and finally got to celebrate an Eagles Super Bowl Championship in 2018.
Most of all, Mike will be remembered as a quick witted, engaging man who always had a great story to share and will be long remembered for his warmth and approachable personality.
Family
He is the beloved husband of 31 years to Debbie (nee Cooke); loving father of Sarah Wilson, Michael and his wife, Erika Wilson, dear brother of Carol (Jim) Griffiths & William (Michelle) Wilson; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation at 5:00PM in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Washington Twp (Sewell), NJ where his Share Life Ceremony will follow at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Saint Gabriel's Mission School, 2917 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 191 46 or by visiting https://stgabrielphila.independencemissionschools.org/support/donate/ .
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020