Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
830 N. Franklin Street
Philadelphia, NJ
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Paschal Service at The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
830 N. Franklin Street
Philadelphia, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church
210 W. Blaine Street
McAdoo, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church
210 W. Blaine Street
McAdoo, NJ
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery
McAdoo, NJ
View Map
Father Deacon Michael Paul Waak

Collingswood - WAAK-

Father Deacon Michael Paul, age 74 of Collingswood on April 19, 2019. Loving son of the late Esther and Joseph Waak. Devoted father of Nicky Morales, Raymon Reyes, Louis Arroyo and Elvin Reyes. Dear brother of Steve Walck, James Walck, Gabriel Waak and Mary Ann Cokos. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin Street, Philadelphia, Pa. followed by a Paschal Service at 11:00 a.m. Viewing Friday 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 210 W. Blaine Street, McAdoo, Pa. 18237 followed by a Divine Liturgy Saturday 10:00 a.m. Interment Saturday St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo Pa. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019
