|
|
Father Deacon Michael Paul Waak
Collingswood - WAAK-
Father Deacon Michael Paul, age 74 of Collingswood on April 19, 2019. Loving son of the late Esther and Joseph Waak. Devoted father of Nicky Morales, Raymon Reyes, Louis Arroyo and Elvin Reyes. Dear brother of Steve Walck, James Walck, Gabriel Waak and Mary Ann Cokos. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin Street, Philadelphia, Pa. followed by a Paschal Service at 11:00 a.m. Viewing Friday 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 210 W. Blaine Street, McAdoo, Pa. 18237 followed by a Divine Liturgy Saturday 10:00 a.m. Interment Saturday St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo Pa. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019