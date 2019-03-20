Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Marlton, NJ
View Map
Michael R. Johnson Obituary
Michael R. Johnson

Of Marlton, NJ. - Passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 31. Beloved son of Peg Johnson (Tom) and Bob Johnson (Ginny). Loving brother of Christina Gould (Brandon), Theresa Wells (Ricky) and Joe Spor. Devoted grandson of Charlotte Johnson and the late Lewis Johnson, the late Hubert and Stephanie Spieker. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A 2005 graduate of Cherokee High School, where he played football for 4 years, Michael went on to graduate from West Virginia University in 2009 with a B.S. in Business Management. He also volunteered as an assistant football coach for the Marlton Rec Council. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 6-9pm Friday, March 22 and 9:30-10:30am Saturday, March 23 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Church, Marlton. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 20, 2019
