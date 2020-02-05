|
|
Michael R. McNasby
Lindenwold - On February 4, 2020. Beloved son of Michael E. Mc Nasby and the late Marianne K. (nee Higgins) McNasby of Berlin Twp. Loving brother of Kevin McNasby of Stratford, Brian McNasby of Berlin Twp., Kim McNasby of Berlin Twp., Laura Lukasavaghe of Williamstown and Christina McNasby of Wenonah. Also survived by his dear friend Anthony Warrington of Lindenwold, aunt Jackie Rebyak of Bellmawr, uncle Bill Higgins of Bellmawr and cousin Jason Higgins of Bellmawr. Mike began his career in Education as a Math Teacher at Eastern High School in Voorhees. He then served as Program Manager for almost 20 years at Camden County College in Blackwood. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday 10am to 12noon followed by a memorial service 12noon at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in Mike's name to the by visiting www.kidney.org. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020