Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McNasby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. McNasby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. McNasby Obituary
Michael R. McNasby

Lindenwold - On February 4, 2020. Beloved son of Michael E. Mc Nasby and the late Marianne K. (nee Higgins) McNasby of Berlin Twp. Loving brother of Kevin McNasby of Stratford, Brian McNasby of Berlin Twp., Kim McNasby of Berlin Twp., Laura Lukasavaghe of Williamstown and Christina McNasby of Wenonah. Also survived by his dear friend Anthony Warrington of Lindenwold, aunt Jackie Rebyak of Bellmawr, uncle Bill Higgins of Bellmawr and cousin Jason Higgins of Bellmawr. Mike began his career in Education as a Math Teacher at Eastern High School in Voorhees. He then served as Program Manager for almost 20 years at Camden County College in Blackwood. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday 10am to 12noon followed by a memorial service 12noon at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in Mike's name to the by visiting www.kidney.org. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -