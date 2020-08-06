Michael S. Latanishen
Magnolia - Michael S. Latanishen, 72, of Magnolia, NJ, on July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Latanishen (nee Moseley). Loving brother of Ingrid (Frank) Nestore, Stephanie (Thomas) Dunn, and Andrew (Maureen) Latanishen. Michael was the dear son of Ingeborg and (the late) Steve Latanishen. Also left to cherish his memory are many loving nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand nephews.
Michael was a proud US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, earning the National Service Defense Medal. He loved to cook for his family and was dubbed the local "McGyver" for helping others fix their vehicles. Michael also loved to play darts with family members and enjoyed music, having sung in choir in his younger years. His visitation will be held at the GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Avenue, West Berlin NJ, 08091 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM where his funeral service will follow at 11:30am by Rev. Karen Murray. Due to public health concerns, face masks must be worn and attendance may be limited.To leave lasting condolences or memories or upload photographs and videos, please visit www.giosafunerahome.com
.