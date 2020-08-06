1/
Michael S. Latanishen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael S. Latanishen

Magnolia - Michael S. Latanishen, 72, of Magnolia, NJ, on July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Latanishen (nee Moseley). Loving brother of Ingrid (Frank) Nestore, Stephanie (Thomas) Dunn, and Andrew (Maureen) Latanishen. Michael was the dear son of Ingeborg and (the late) Steve Latanishen. Also left to cherish his memory are many loving nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand nephews.

Michael was a proud US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, earning the National Service Defense Medal. He loved to cook for his family and was dubbed the local "McGyver" for helping others fix their vehicles. Michael also loved to play darts with family members and enjoyed music, having sung in choir in his younger years. His visitation will be held at the GIOSA FUNERAL HOME, 171 Haddon Avenue, West Berlin NJ, 08091 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM where his funeral service will follow at 11:30am by Rev. Karen Murray. Due to public health concerns, face masks must be worn and attendance may be limited.To leave lasting condolences or memories or upload photographs and videos, please visit www.giosafunerahome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Giosa Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Giosa Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giosa Funeral Home
171 Haddon Ave
West Berlin, NJ 08091
(856) 767- 4075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giosa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved