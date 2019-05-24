Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
formerly of Oaklyn - On May, 20, 2019, Michael T. Grande, age 94 years, beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Maniscalco) formerly of Oaklyn, NJ. Devoted father of Paul M. (Virginia) and Richard (Cheryl) Grande.

He served in WWII in the Battle of the Bulge. Michael worked as a supervisor for RCA in Camden for over 43 years. He was a former member of Knights of Columbus and an avid opera listener.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 9:00am-11:00am from the Dubois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, North Hannover Twp, NJ.

Family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2019
