Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
(856) 546-9040
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Collingswood - On September 23, 2019 of Collingswood, formerly of Barrington, NJ, age 34 yrs. Beloved son of Michael, Sr and Sheryl (nee Tubis). Dear brother of Jillian Nacci. Also survived by his paternal grandmother Catherine as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Michael graduated from Haddon Heights H.S. and enjoyed baseball, dek hockey, cheering for the Eagles and caring for his cats. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday from 10am to 12noon at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ, where a Memorial Service will follow at Noon. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Straight to Treatment c/o Burlington Police Dept., Community Policing Unit, 525 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016. To express condolences, please visit www.njfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 26, 2019
