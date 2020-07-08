Michael Weiglein
Audubon - On July 7, 2020, Mike passed away. Mike is the beloved husband of over 50 years to Ellen (nee Marquardt). He is the devoted father of Michelle (Scott) Hubbard, Catherine (Anthony) Albanese, the late Joseph M. Weiglein, KIA and daughter-in-law, Jen (Dennis). He is lovingly survived by 8 grandchildren, Steven, Scott, Shawn, Josie, Sarah, Sammy, Mila and Maddox; his sisters, Rosemary Weiglein and Patrice (Richard) Roe along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Due to current restrictions, his Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSG Joseph M. Weiglein Memorial Foundation, PO Box 82, Audubon, NJ 08106. Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
for further information.