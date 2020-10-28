1/1
Michele Benzenhafer
Michele Benzenhafer

Woodbury - Michele Benzenhafer (nee McCaffery) passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 at her residence with her husband by her side. Born in Woodbury, NJ to Lawrence and Bernice McCaffery, Michele was 58 years old. She was a resident of Cherry Hill and formerly lived in Pennsauken.

Beloved wife of 32 years to Fred Benzenhafer and loving mother to June (Leonard) Maiocco. Cherished Grandmom (Luna) to Violet.

Also surviving is her step-mother Rose McCaffery.

Funeral services and burial at Locustwood Memorial Park will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees, NJ 08043.

To share your fondest memories of Michele, please visit www.givnish.com






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
