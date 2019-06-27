|
Michele D. Limper
Williamstown - Michele D. Limper, suddenly, on June 12, 2019 of Williamstown, formerly of Collingswood, age 48. Beloved greatest mama ever of Robert Capone and Christian Limper, loving daughter of late Maria Debalski and late William Limper, III, beloved sister of William Limper, IV and Kelly Hurlburt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michele loved to laugh and spend time with family and her kitty Booty. She was a fantastic cook and loved to whip dishes out. She is much loved by friends and family and will be missed dearly. Interment is private. Rest peacefully Shelly Belly, we got this.
