Michele L. McFadden
Maple Shade - Michele L. McFadden, 58, lifelong resident of Maple Shade passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Michelle was a proud graduate of Holy Cross High School class of 1979. She was a huge flyers fan. Michele's hobbies consisted of crocheting and she loved to bake. Everyone who knew Michele would say she was a caring wonderful and loving person.
Michele L. McFadden was the beloved daughter of (late)Philip & Anne McFadden(nee Riddle). Michele was a loving sister to Debbie Brown(late Thomas). She was a devoted aunt to her nephew Brett Brown. Michele is also survived by many cousins.
A gathering of family and friends for Michele L. McFadden will be held Givnish of Maple Shade 600 East Main Street, Maple Shade, NJ 08077 on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 11am-12pm. Following her visitation, there will be a service held at the funeral home starting at 12 pm. An interment for Michele will take place at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery 3301 W. Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19150. To share your fondest memories of Michele please visit our website Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019