Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Haddonfield - Michelle Holroyd Dayton of Haddonfield, NJ passed away peacfully on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at the age of 71.

Beloved wife of predeceased Richard B. Dayton. Cherished daughter of predeceased Herbert and Catherine Holroyd Jr. Devoted mother of Richard D. (Valerie) Dayton, Danielle (Kathleen England) Dayton and Zachary (Chelsea) Dayton. Dear sister of Herbert (Mary) Holroyd and Frances (Bruce) Boyer. Loving grandmother of Paige, Luke, Aliya, Kate and Jackson. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Michelle was born in Camden, NJ. She was a graduate of Collingswood High School and earned her Associates Degree. As a career educator, Michelle loved working in the schools with children and was a shining example for her family. Her three favorite things were time with family, going to mass and attending sporting events. She will be missed.

Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Mass Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday April 26, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. Please leave your remembrances of Michelle on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michelle's name to Richard B. Dayton Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Cornerstone Financial 115 Blackhorse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 or Samaritan Hospice Attn: Development Office 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019
