Mignon X. Truitt
Mignon X. Truitt

Cherry Hill - Mignon X. Truitt, 50, of Cherry Hill, passed on May 24, 2020. She is survived by her children, Xori Summers and Edward Summers; mother, Wanda Thomas; siblings, Wanda Thomas, Gloria Thomas, Rhoda Hailey, and Charles Thomas; and other relatives and friends. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home.




Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
