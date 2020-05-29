Or Copy this URL to Share

Mignon X. Truitt



Cherry Hill - Mignon X. Truitt, 50, of Cherry Hill, passed on May 24, 2020. She is survived by her children, Xori Summers and Edward Summers; mother, Wanda Thomas; siblings, Wanda Thomas, Gloria Thomas, Rhoda Hailey, and Charles Thomas; and other relatives and friends. Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home.









