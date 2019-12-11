Services
Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
122 Crosswicks Street
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-1333
For more information about
Mildred Britton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Britton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred B. Britton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred B. Britton Obituary
Mildred B. Britton

Burlington - Mildred B. Britton, 94, passed away Monday, December 10, 2019 at the Masonic Village at Burlington, in Burlington Township, NJ. Born in Camden, she had lived in Woodlynne for 47 years prior to moving to the Masonic Village 20 years ago.

Mildred had worked for RCA in Camden during WWII and for Bowers Candy and Whittman Chocolate both in Philadelphia, PA. She was a Past Matron of the Auduban 191 / Athene Chapter 201 O.E.S. of Pennsauken and was a volunteer at the Masonic Home for many years.

Predeceased by her parents George and Lena Mae Richardson and her husband Robert L. Britton, she is survived by several nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peppler Funeral Home - Bordentown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -