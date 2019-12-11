|
Mildred B. Britton
Burlington - Mildred B. Britton, 94, passed away Monday, December 10, 2019 at the Masonic Village at Burlington, in Burlington Township, NJ. Born in Camden, she had lived in Woodlynne for 47 years prior to moving to the Masonic Village 20 years ago.
Mildred had worked for RCA in Camden during WWII and for Bowers Candy and Whittman Chocolate both in Philadelphia, PA. She was a Past Matron of the Auduban 191 / Athene Chapter 201 O.E.S. of Pennsauken and was a volunteer at the Masonic Home for many years.
Predeceased by her parents George and Lena Mae Richardson and her husband Robert L. Britton, she is survived by several nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Bordentown, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019