Services
May Funeral Home
335 Sicklerville Road
Sicklerville, NJ 08081
856-335-1461
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthews U.M. Church
1665 Derousse Avenue
Delair, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthews U.M. Church
1665 Derousse Avenue
Delair, NJ
View Map
Mildred Busbee Obituary
Mildred Busbee

Sicklerville - Busbee - Mildred, Age 76 - Summoned to the Pearly Gates quietly at home in Sicklerville, NJ on August 22, 2019. She is survived by four sisters, two brother-in laws; Eunice (Lois) Wright, Eva Miller (Vincent), Barbara Nichols, Jean Busbee

& Andrew Spell, Sr. One God Child; Brian Spell. Caregivers/niece, nephew and great niece; Shelly Blackstone, Gabriel Blackstone, Brooke Blackstone-Jones as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, and Cousins; Busbee, Chapman, Hicks, and Moody families. Services will be held on Sat., Aug. 31, 2019

at St. Matthews U.M. Church, 1665 Derousse Avenue, Delair, NJ 08110 Viewing: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. service -Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton NJ 08053 or Online donations to: www.samaritannj.org
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 29, 2019
