Mildred Gioiella
Washington Twp. - On January 3, 2019. Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Barbara McNamara and Russell Gioiella (Nerissa Radell). Dear sister of Camillo Leonardo, Raymond Leonardo, Rosemarie Herbert, Lucille DiGiovanni and Eric Leonardo (Roseanne). Loving grandmother of Jil, Renee, Louis and Natayla. Cherished great-grandmother of 5 and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, 10:30 - 11:30 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020