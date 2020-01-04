Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd.
Washington Twp., NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd
Washington Twp., NJ
Mildred Gioiella Obituary
Washington Twp. - On January 3, 2019. Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Barbara McNamara and Russell Gioiella (Nerissa Radell). Dear sister of Camillo Leonardo, Raymond Leonardo, Rosemarie Herbert, Lucille DiGiovanni and Eric Leonardo (Roseanne). Loving grandmother of Jil, Renee, Louis and Natayla. Cherished great-grandmother of 5 and aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, 10:30 - 11:30 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
