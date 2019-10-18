|
Mildred "Niki" Godlesky
Allentown, PA - Mildred "Niki" Godlesky, 89, of Allentown, PA formerly of Branchburg, NJ, died Oct. 16, 2019 in Arden Courts of Allentown, PA. She was the wife of the late Stanley Godlesky. Born in Catasauqua, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Galgon) Nicklas. She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines for 10 years. She was a member of Church of the Holy Trinity, Branchburg, NJ and a former member of St. Mary's Church, Catasauqua, PA. Niki was a member of the Polish American Club and the Branchburg Senior Citizens.
Mildred is survived by her daughters, Katherine M. Godlesky of Macungie, PA and Anastasia Zinkerman of Fairfield, CT; grandchildren, Rev. Joseph Illes, Daniel Illes, Jacob and Maya Zinkerman. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church.
Private interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Catasauqua, PA. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019