Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St.
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Godlesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred "Niki" Godlesky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred "Niki" Godlesky Obituary
Mildred "Niki" Godlesky

Allentown, PA - Mildred "Niki" Godlesky, 89, of Allentown, PA formerly of Branchburg, NJ, died Oct. 16, 2019 in Arden Courts of Allentown, PA. She was the wife of the late Stanley Godlesky. Born in Catasauqua, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Galgon) Nicklas. She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines for 10 years. She was a member of Church of the Holy Trinity, Branchburg, NJ and a former member of St. Mary's Church, Catasauqua, PA. Niki was a member of the Polish American Club and the Branchburg Senior Citizens.

Mildred is survived by her daughters, Katherine M. Godlesky of Macungie, PA and Anastasia Zinkerman of Fairfield, CT; grandchildren, Rev. Joseph Illes, Daniel Illes, Jacob and Maya Zinkerman. She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church.

Private interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Catasauqua, PA. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now