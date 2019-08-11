Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Mildred Siegle
Mildred H. Siegle


1932 - 2019
Mildred H. Siegle

Runnemede - Mildred H. Siegle (nee Hart), on August 8, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 86. Devoted mother of Warner Siegle (Annamarie), Peggy DeCicco (Michael Pellegrino) and the late Patricia "Patty" Siegle. Loving grandmother of Warner A. Siegle, Christine DeCicco, Katelyn Siegle, Monica DeCicco and Kristin Siegle. Great grandmother of Piper and Scarlett Siegle. Dear sister of Betty Beatty and Florence Wise. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Siegle was a member of the Runnemede Seniors and was a "Goodwill Ambassador." Services are private at the request of the family. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 11, 2019
