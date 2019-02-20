|
Mildred Jane Leonberg
Moorestown - Leonberg, Mildred Jane (nee Heimbach). Mildred, who was raised in Haddonfield and Lake Pine, received her Laboratory Certificate from Graduate Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania in 1951 and her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Rutgers University in Camden in 1983. She was married to Stanley C Leonberg, Jr, MD for 68 years, and they owned homes in Moorestown, Medford, Wolcott, VT and Avalon, NJ. An inveterate birdwatcher, she also enjoyed the Arts. She was very active in the First United Methodist Church of Moorestown, where she served on the Finance, Property, and Music Committees as well as the Adminstrative Council, taught Sunday School, and went on a Mission trip to the Dominican Republic.
She also gardened for many years at the church and volunteered at the Well Baby Clinic in Moorestown.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, her daughter Mary Jane and grandchildren, Geremey and Anneliese. She is survived by her four children, Barbara L Morgan, Curtis R Leonberg (Lois), Gregory D Leonberg, and Beth L Leonberg. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Christopher Leonberg (Hannah), Benjamin Leonberg (Kari), Andrew Morgan (Colleen), Cynthia Morgan, Gregory Leonberg Jr, Geoffrey Leonberg, Denison Leonberg, Alisenne Leonberg, Aleksandr Leonberg, and Svetlana Leonberg.
Family and friends may call Friday, February 22 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N Main St, Medford NJ 08055. Visitation will also be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, February 23 at the First United Methodist Church, Camden and Pleasant Valley Aves, Moorestown, NJ. The funeral service will follow at 11am, followed by internment at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Donations can be sent to the Memorial Fund or the Music Program at the First United Methodist Church of Moorestown.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019