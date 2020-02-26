|
Mildred Kathryn Mann
Camden - Mildred Kathryn Mann, 84, died February 23, 2020 at her son's home in Longs, SC.
Born on October 31, 1935 in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Casper T. and Mildred L. Brown Mann.
Ms. Mann is survived by her son, Michael Barry and his wife, Patti; brother, Harry Mann; grandchildren, Jaci Barry, April Barry, Jay T. Barry, Erik Barry, Krystal Hagendorf, Lorin Barry, Phillip Barry; and 10 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sons, Jay Barry and Chris Barry; and one sister, Marjorie Fultano.
She was a feisty wench who raised three sons on her own.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020