Mildred (Mitzie) Hargrave, 89 of Lawrence Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Lawrenceville.
Mitzie was formerly a 30-year resident of Haddonfield. She was the wife of Paul W. Hargrave for 58 years. She is survived by nine children: John & Virginia Hargrave of Haddonfield, David & Nadine Hargrave of Voorhees, Robert & Susan Hargrave of Medford, Christopher & Debbie Hargrave of Burlington, Christine (Van Sciver) of Deptford, Kathleen & Dale Starcher of Lawrenceville, Jennifer & John Cornely of Voorhees, Milissa Schang of West Deptford, and Timothy & Heidi Hargrave of Somerdale; her brothers: Huelling Van Sciver, Jr,. of Marlton, William Van Sciver of Baltimore, MD, Jim Van Sciver of Merrimack, NH, and Walter Van Sciver of Atco. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and by her dear "little club" members for more 65 years, June Bentzley, Mary Altopdi and Pat Bears.
Mitzie was born at home in Camden on February 3, 1931 to parents Huellings L. Van Sciver and Dorothy Robbins. She graduated from Merchantville High School in 1949 and married the love of her life, Paul W. Hargrave of Pennsauken on August 6, 1949. Mitzie lived a full and productive life. In addition to her busy life raising nine children she was a nursing home social worker for a period years, served as a member of the Camden County Mental Health Association and was active in her church. She was also devoted to her love of art. Mitzie was born with an artist talent that was nurtured by her parents. During the course of her life she produced hundreds of paintings and was recognized for her works in oil, watercolor and pastels. She created jewelry and later in life she took on the art of doll making. She became a gifted sculptor and porcelain doll artist featured in several industry publications. She was an avid reader and treasured the time she spent on Long Beach Island with her family, especially her Octobers with Paul in later years.
Relatives and Friends may visit with the family Friday, March 13th from 6 to 8 pm at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am, Saturday at St. Peter RC Church, 43 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Covenant House, 5 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10001 or Morris Hall Foundation (https://morrishall.org/about-us/foundation)
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020