|
|
Mildred Louise Reardigan "Millie"
formerly Collingswood - Mildred Louise Reardigan "Millie" formerly of Collingswood, NJ, died March 12, 2020. Age 83. Wife of the late Gregory Joseph Reardigan, she is the loving mother of Derek Reardigan (Janet) of Glassboro, NJ and Kelly McFarland (Jim) of Collingswood, NJ. Loving step-mother of Gregory Reardigan (Lydia) of Florida. Devoted grandmother of Ryan (Meghan), Shannon, Megan, Matthew, Andrew and Joseph. Relatives and friends will gather Saturday, March 21st for an 11 AM service at Locustwood Memorial Park, 1500 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020