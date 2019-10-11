Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mildred M. Schissler

Mildred M. Schissler Obituary
Mildred M. Schissler

The Villas/Blackwood Terrace - Mildred Marie Schissler (nee Achilles) of the Villas, NJ, formerly of Blackwood Terrace, NJ, passed away on October 10, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Devoted wife of the late John J. Schissler, who predeceased her in 1978. Beloved mother of Louise Sowers (Joseph) and John Schissler. Proud grandmother of Kerri Sowers and Matthew Sowers (Darcy). Dear sister of the late Charles Achilles and the late Fred Achilles, Jr.

Mildred retired from the Keebler Baking Company of Philadelphia, after twenty-five years working as a product packer. She loved to play pinochle and enjoyed walking along the beach in Cape May.

Interment with her late husband will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Route 47, in the Hurffville section of Washington Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mildred's memory to the Seashore Gardens Staff Fund, 22 W. Jimmy Leeds Road, Galloway Township, NJ 08205, or online at www.seashoregardens.org/staff-holiday-fund/
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
