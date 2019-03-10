Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
Mildred MacLearie Roberts


Mildred MacLearie Roberts


1924 - 2019
Mildred MacLearie Roberts Obituary
Mildred MacLearie Roberts

Cherry Hill - Mildred MacLearie Roberts, age 94, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, surrounded by loving family.

Mildred ("Milly") was born in Cleveland and a lifelong resident of NE Ohio before moving to New Jersey in 2007. She earned her B.S. in education in 1946 and her M.Ed. in 1951, both from Kent State University. She married Neil Clifton Roberts in 1952 and enjoyed a long career in business education, teaching for over 30 years at both high school and college levels. She was a lifelong member of the Clan Macpherson and Clan Cameron Associations.

Milly was predeceased by her husband, Neil Clifton Roberts; parents, Andrew Smith MacLearie and Mildred Printz; brother, Donald MacLearie; and sister, Annabel MacLearie Snyder Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Roberts Darlington; grandchildren, Connor Neil Darlington, 17 and Chloe Rose Darlington, 11; and a sister, Margaret MacLearie Day of Florida.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service. Both will be held at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Final disposition will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
