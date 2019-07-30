Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Mildred Plant Obituary
Mildred Plant

Moorestown - Mildred Plant (nee Reidinger) On July 27, 2019 age 98 of Moorestown, NJ. Wife of the late Franklin.

Survived by her children Robert and his wife Rita, Richard and his wife Barbara. Grandchildren Steven Plant and his wife Carmen, Jonathan Plant, Debra Coniglio, William Plant and his wife Maria. Great Grandchildren Amanda, Steven. Olivia, Niko, Matthew, Alex Jake, Xanthi and the late Nina Marie Plant.

Funeral Service Wed. 6 PM at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Viewing 4- 6 PM Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Private interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. Please no flowers. Memorial contributions to Children's Hospital, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 in Mildred's memory to honor her granddaughter Ninamarie would be preferred.

Condolences may be left at: lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019
