Mildred V. "Millie" Paprzycki
Prayer is the road to heaven but faith opens the door to seeing light with your heart. Mildred V. "Millie" Paprzycki (nee Chiumento) put her life and her soul in the hands of God. The glory of life surmounted her fear of death. She was a pillar in her family and community that connected happiness, understanding and forgiveness in an albeit stern way.The faithful shall be set free of earthly bonds and their spirit shall soar as a dove singing praises eternally. Just before dawn, on Friday April 24. 2020, after nearly a century, Heaven had lit her way and Millie's soul rose as incense to a place where blessings come to rest. Our loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.
Millie was born in Elm, NJ and enjoyed her formative years in the Fairview neighborhood of Camden. She had been an active and dedicated parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Parish where she volunteered at the spring carnival year after after year, among many other activities. Millie had worked at RCA and volunteered as an auxiliary member of the 14th Ward Ambulance in Camden. She had later found her little patch of heaven in Oaklyn. At home she was a loving mother and grandmother who made gifts for our hearts. She had enjoyed crafting; knitting, ceramics and crocheting.
Time spent laughing is time spent with god and a smile is the light into the window of your face. Millie shared her happiness with her late husband of 55 years, John E. Paprzycki. She is the mother of Catherine & her late husband Gerald Murtha and John & his wife Debbie Paprzycki, Jr.. Mrs. Paprzycki is the proud grandmother of Kathleen & her husband Nick D'Amico, Sean Murtha, Stacy & her husband Joey Autuori, Jeffey Paprzycki and great grandmother of; Emma, Adam, Abigail, Eliza, Kaitlyn (Jarred) and Ashley. Devoted sister-in-law Liz Paprzycki and loving niece Dorris Tanier. Millie had been predeceased by her siblings; Joe and Paul Chiumento , Jennie Harris, Marge Chiumento, Anna Deficcio, Louise Harczynski and Martha Kleisz
Sometimes, no matter how much faith we have, we lose those we love. But, you never forget them and sometimes, it's those memories that give us the strength to go on. During this time of uncertainty, we look to our faith. The liturgy for the dead is an Easter liturgy. It finds all its meaning in the resurrection. Because Jesus was raised from the dead, we too, shall be raised high. Our heartfelt stories and Millie's celebration of life and love will be held privately at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 Whiter Horse Pike Oaklyn. Love's reunion will also take place privately at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph The Worker Parish 901 Hopkins Rd. Haddon Twp., NJ 08033 www.stjosephtheworker.net
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020