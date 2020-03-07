|
|
Milo W. Zidek
Juno Beach, FL
formerly of Woodbury/West Deptford - Milo W. Zidek, age 84, Insurance executive, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at home in Juno Beach, FL and was formerly of Woodbury/West Deptford, NJ. A loving father, grandfather and uncle, he is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary (nee Byrd); he was a devoted father of Laura (Jim) Poliero of Haddonfield, NJ, and Brian (Kate) of Villanova, PA; and a loving grandfather to Amy and Katie (Poliero), and Caroline, Milo, and Audrey (Zidek).
Milo was born in Chicago, IL in 1935 and graduated from the University of Florida, Gainesville in 1958. Milo was a longtime member and a past deacon and elder of The Presbyterian Church in Woodbury, NJ. A serial entrepreneur, Milo founded numerous enterprises during his accomplished business career. Milo served as past CEO of Excess Reinsurance Underwriters, Inc., a leader in the medical reinsurance field located in Woodbury, NJ. Milo also founded and served as the CEO of Argo Capital Group, a pioneer in the reinsurance industry located in Bermuda. Along with his wife, Mary, Milo also founded the Zidek Family Foundation and served as a director of the foundation. Milo loved traveling the world with his wife and dear friends. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Trump National Golf Club in Pine Hill, NJ and Jonathan's Landing Golf Club, Jupiter, FL. Milo will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends are welcome to attend a memorial service on Friday, March 13th, 11am at the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, 20 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Milo may be made to the Zidek Family Foundation, PO Box 667, Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES 856-429-10945 www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020