Milton A. Crouse


1929 - 2019
Milton A. Crouse Obituary
Milton A. Crouse

Southampton, NJ - MILTON A. CROUSE of Southampton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28th, 2019. He was 90 yrs. of age. Born in Presque Isle, ME, he is the son of the late Alden and Evelyn Crouse. An achievement from his childhood, Milton was proud to have fished in every brook and lake, and hunted in every forest in Northern Maine. Milton worked at his family's business, Crouse Meats, as a butcher before moving to Hawaii. In Hawaii, Milton worked as a butcher for Safeway as well as became an established Realtor on the island. He is the Beloved Husband of Loretta "Jo-Ann" Crouse of Southampton, NJ and the Loving Father of Daniel Crouse (Martha), Dana Crouse (Suzanne), Cindy Crouse, Timothy Crouse (Helena) and Deborah Crouse. He is also survived by his sister Betty Duncan (Gerald), his 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019
