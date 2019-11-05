|
|
Milton Smith
Franklin Township - Milton Search Smith on Monday, November 4, 2019. Age 87. Husband of 53 years to the late Dorothy Adele Smith (nee Carty). Father of Jill E. Frank (Jerry), Penny L. Razzo (Joe), the late Keith A. Smith, and the late Jane B. Long (Rick, surviving). Grandfather of Larry Crossley, Keith Barbaccia, Jesse Long, Joshua Frank, Amanda Hitchner, Daniel Long, Megan Frank, and Samantha Razzo. Great-grandfather of 6. Brother of William J. Smith (late Peggy) and the late Betty DeVault (late Harry). Son of the late William J. and Helen S. (nee Search) Smith.
Born and raised in Camden, Milton has been a resident of Franklin Township for the past 55 years. He was a 1950 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden and worked for 30+ years as a sales manager for South Jersey Gas until his retirement in 1994. Milton was a longtime member of the Clayton Kiwanis Club and the Janvier Deer Club and is remembered as a real outdoorsman who hunted, fished, and gardened. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler and was regularly active in bowling leagues. Milton thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and his retirement.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME, 208 Maple Street, Clayton, NJ 08312. Funeral service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Friendship Methodist Cemetery, Monroeville. Sign the guest book or send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019