Milton W. Harper
Cherry Hill - Milton W. Harper, of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020 at the age of 99 years. Devoted husband of the late Catherine Harper (nee Breen) who predeceased him in 2017. Beloved father of Carlton Harper, of Cherry Hill, NJ.
Milton was born and raised on a quiet farm in Marlyand. In the early 1940's he moved to New York, where he met his beloved wife, Catherine, who he married in 1946. He served valiantly in the United States Navy during World War II, spending most of his time in the Pacific, including in Okinawa, Japan and in New Guinea. Milton graduated from Lehigh University in 1942, eventually going on to complete a Master's degree in chemical engineering at the University of Delaware. He worked for many years as a chemical engineer at National Casein Co, Riverton, NJ. Milton was a loving and dedicated father. He enjoyed travelling around the world, and often brought his son, Carlton. He remained active well into his mid-nineties and valued his independence.
Viewing will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a prayer service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BrightFocus Foundation
: Macular Degeneration Research
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871, or online at BrightFocus
.org/donate" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.BrightFocus
.org/donate. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com