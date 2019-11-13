|
|
Miriam (Oramas) Ballenger
Fruitland Park, FL - Miriam (Oramas) Ballenger of Fruitland Park, Florida- Beloved wife of Robert John Ballenger, age 76, passed away on November 9, 2019. Miriam and Robert were married 56 years. Miriam was born on June 27, 1943 in Havana, Cuba and immigrated with her family to the United States. Residing most of her life in New Jersey (Bloomfield, Vernon, Tabernacle), retiring in Florida.
The daughter of the late Oliverio and Juana (Casielles) Oramas, Miriam was also predeceased by her sister, Myra (Oramas) Ondishin, daughter, Michelle Ballenger, son in-law, George. She is survived by her three children; Anna-Marie Duerr, Highland Lakes, NJ, Elaine Jackson and husband, Kelly, Apopka, FL, Sharon Feeley and husband, James, Marlton, NJ; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne and brothers, Oliverio and Ronald Oramas, all of Brick, NJ, three sister in-laws; Nancy, Marylou, Norma-Jean of The Villages, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 1:30-3:30 on Sunday, November 17, at Hiers-Baxley, 3975 Wedgwood Ln., The Villages, FL 32162 (352-775-7427). A funeral mass will be given at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL on Monday, November 18 at 12:30pm. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513.
In lieu of flowers, donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 would be most appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019